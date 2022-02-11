OLG becomes first official NFL Sportsbook partner in Canada

Canada’s Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has been named as the first official sportsbook partner of the NFL in Canada.

The exclusive five-year deal sees OLG and its PROLINE sports betting platform become an official retail lottery and sportsbook partner of the NFL in Ontario, as well as the NFL's first official sportsbook partner in Canada.

The agreement comes ahead of this week's Super Bowl LVI, one of the biggest betting events in the US sporting calendar, and follows the recent launch of single event sports betting at OLG's 10,000 retailers across the province.

"We are so excited to announce this partnership given that PROLINE is the only platform for sports bettors in Ontario to place legal, single event wagers and other exciting bets on the Super Bowl at both retail outlets and online at PROLINE+," said OLG chief digital and strategy officer Dave Pridmore.

"This exciting collaboration with a world-class organisation like the NFL creates new sports entertainment experiences that give sports fans all across the province an incredible opportunity to get closer to the sport they love through exclusive, one-of-a-kind gameplay."

NFL director of corporate partnerships Gavin Kemp added: "As the sports betting landscape continues to evolve, we are excited to partner with OLG in Ontario with the opening of the sports betting market in Canada.

"OLG will bring NFL fans in the province a whole new experience in sports gaming entertainment. We look forward to working together to create new responsible and innovative ways for football fans to share in the action of the NFL."