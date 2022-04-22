PokerStars launches new betting exchange

Flutter Entertainment-owned PokerStars has expanded its sports betting offering with the launch of a new betting exchange.

The PokerStars Exchange peer-to-peer online betting platform is powered by Flutter Entertainment’s Betfair exchange technology, giving PokerStars players access to the same global liquidity pool as the world’s largest betting exchange.

“We’re always looking at ways to bring PokerStars players something new, and to be able to do that in collaboration with our colleagues over at the world’s largest betting exchange is a huge privilege,” said PokerStars director of product Richard Garrod. “Our research suggests that our customers would welcome the addition of an exchange product, with 70 per cent of current sports bettors saying they want to get involved.

“The PokerStars Exchange gives our players access to a brand-new sports betting experience alongside a global community of sports fans, with all the convenience of a single account and wallet,” Garrod added. “After months of hard work and execution, we’re thrilled to offer PokerStars players this addition to the PokerStars portfolio.”

The PokerStars Exchange is currently available via the operator's .com and .eu sites, and will go live in wider regulated territories later in the year.

Shares in PokerStars and Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.53 per cent lower at 8,326.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.