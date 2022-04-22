This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar

PokerStars launches new betting exchange

22nd April 2022 8:59 am GMT
OpenBet

Flutter Entertainment-owned PokerStars has expanded its sports betting offering with the launch of a new betting exchange.

The PokerStars Exchange peer-to-peer online betting platform is powered by Flutter Entertainment’s Betfair exchange technology, giving PokerStars players access to the same global liquidity pool as the world’s largest betting exchange.

“We’re always looking at ways to bring PokerStars players something new, and to be able to do that in collaboration with our colleagues over at the world’s largest betting exchange is a huge privilege,” said PokerStars director of product Richard Garrod. “Our research suggests that our customers would welcome the addition of an exchange product, with 70 per cent of current sports bettors saying they want to get involved.

“The PokerStars Exchange gives our players access to a brand-new sports betting experience alongside a global community of sports fans, with all the convenience of a single account and wallet,” Garrod added. “After months of hard work and execution, we’re thrilled to offer PokerStars players this addition to the PokerStars portfolio.”

The PokerStars Exchange is currently available via the operator's .com and .eu sites, and will go live in wider regulated territories later in the year.

Shares in PokerStars and Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.53 per cent lower at 8,326.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.

Related Tags
Betfair Betting Exchange Flutter Entertainment PokerStars Sports Betting
Related Articles

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment agrees betting and gaming partnerships

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

JACK Entertainment launches free-to-play sportsbook app in Ohio

Relax Gaming enters Italy with PokerStars deal

Tekkorp brings in Crispin Nieboer to head up new advisory arm

The importance of heritage within Italy’s gaming market

White Hat Studios agrees US supply deal with FanDuel Group

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

Former PokerStars director and Mr Green CEO joins Real Luck Group

Flutter Entertainment widens loss despite strong revenue growth in 2021

PokerStars ends decade-long pursuit with Greece launch

PokerStars partners Red Bull Racing in Formula 1

Flutter Entertainment acquires Italian operator Sisal for £1.62bn

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

BTObet
Aspire Global
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar