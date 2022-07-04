Genius Sports builds out live streaming partnership with Tipsport

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has expanded its long-term partnership with Czech sportsbook operator Tipsport.

The new agreement expands the number of betting events available to Tipsport through Genius Sports’ suite of data-driven PreMatch, LiveData and LiveTrading solutions, with the supplier delivering feeds and pricing for hundreds of competitions, including the EPL, NCAA Basketball, Euroleague Basketball and the NFL.

Genius Sports will also deliver low latency streams to Tipsport customers, providing a live betting experience through live streams of top tier football leagues across Argentina, Colombia, Iceland and China, as well as dozens of FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball leagues globally.

“Never-ending innovation is firmly part of our DNA so we’re thrilled to widen our partnership with Genius Sports for the upcoming years,” said Tipsport head of data & streaming Petr Komarek.“Considering this strong bond, we’re excited to engage many more customers and provide them with our world-class services. We look forward to create compelling and unique projects together.”

Genius Sports chief commercial officer Jack Davison commented: “Since the start of our partnership in 2016, we have worked closely with Tipsport to provide them with a growing suite of betting products and services that drive turnover, increase margins and maximise control. Across official data, trading and live streaming, we’re excited to continue playing a crucial role powering Tipsport’s first-class sportsbook.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI) gained 11.80 per cent in New York Friday to close at $2.51 per share.