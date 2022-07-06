This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

OpenBet powers Sazkabet sportsbook in the Czech Republic

6th July 2022 10:44 am GMT
Sports betting technology provider OpenBet has deployed its full turnkey platform to SAZKA’s Czech-facing sportsbook brand, Sazkabet.

Following a migration from SBTech’s platform, OpenBet is now powering Sazkabet’s online and mobile sportsbook in the Czech Republic, expanding the supplier’s presence in the Central European region.

“Transitioning to OpenBet’s sports betting technology and services is a key move for us to provide our customers with high-quality and responsible betting experiences,” said SAZKA iGaming director Jan Horyna.

“With OpenBet’s transformed modern technology, we are delighted to have introduced significant improvements to our overall sportsbook offering and relish the opportunity to plan future collaborations with OpenBet over the coming months.”

OpenBet group chief product officer Nikos Konstakis said that partnering with Sazkabet, which holds a significant share of the Czech market, was a key customer win for the company.

“We have a strong track record for delivering sports betting solutions to WLA members worldwide and are very much looking forward to driving next level player experiences for Sazkabet,” he said. “Through our comprehensive range of products and services, the lottery is well positioned to hold the competitive edge and bring exciting betting experiences to the people of the Czech Republic.”

OpenBet is currently in the process of being sold by Light & Wonder to Endeavor Group’s IMG Arena.

