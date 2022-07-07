IMG Arena agrees long-term data partnership with Major League Soccer

Endeavor Group’s sports subsidiary IMG Arena has secured an official data distribution partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS).

Following an extensive request for proposal (RFP) process, the long-term global partnership will see IMG Arena deliver official data, innovative content solutions, next-generation fan analytics, and marketing tools to MLS’ betting and media partners.

The agreement will see the launch of three new MLS live data feeds, designed to enhance the fan experience via a series of new digital, media and betting products.

IMG Arena’s modularized Event Centres, which has already been successfully implemented in golf and MMA, will offer an enhanced soccer betting experience for fans by combining MLS data feeds and live streaming, as well as presenting live and historical event statistics, data visualizations and markets via 2D and 3D interfaces.

In addition, MLS and IMG Arena will launch a suite of new digital products enabling the league, its teams and partners to use data, graphics and insights to enhance the game and further engage audiences on MLSsoccer.com, the MLS App and all MLS Club Sites.

“We are incredibly proud and excited to have secured this agreement with MLS for an all-encompassing partnership that allows both parties to plan and work on a long-term strategy that will take us to the 2026 World Cup and beyond,” said IMG Arena president Freddie Longe. “It is a partnership truly fit for the data age of sport and shows off the full capabilities of the IMG ARENA product and service offering. Together, we will empower the future MLS universe.”

Major League Soccer senior vice president of emerging ventures Chris Schlosser said: “The extensive collaboration between MLS and IMG Arena will utilize the latest in digital marketing technology to drive fan growth for MLS and MLS Next Pro ahead of World Cup 2026 in North America.

“IMG Arena is a proven global leader in an ever-evolving sports betting landscape. We look forward to working with them to deliver the highest quality data for fans to power their MLS sports betting experiences.”

IMG Arena is currently in the process of acquiring the OpenBet sports betting platform from Light & Wonder for $800m.