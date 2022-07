New York-listed gaming supplier Light and Wonder has agreed to reduce the price of its OpenBet sports betting business in order to complete the proposed sale to Endeavor Group’s IMG Arena.

IMG Arena agreed a deal in September to acquire OpenBet for $1.2bn, comprised of $1.0bn in cash and $200m in Endeavor shares, with the transaction having been expected to complete in the second quarter of this year.

Light and Wonder (L&W) said Thursday that it has [...]