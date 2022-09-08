This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Hard Rock launches mobile sportsbooks in Indiana and Tennessee

8th September 2022 1:39 pm GMT

Florida-based Hard Rock Digital has rolled out its mobile sportsbook in two more US states with launches in Indiana and Tennessee.

With land-based casino properties in both states, Hard Rock Sportsbook plans to engage its players with integrated in-person and online experiences rooted in Hard Rock's legendary entertainment.

Indiana is home to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, where a retail Hard Rock Sportsbook location opened in May, while Tennessee has three Hard Rock Cafes (Nashville, Memphis, and Pigeon Forge) and the Bristol Casino located just across the Virginia state line.

Hard Rock Sportsbook has also introduced in-app streaming and the Mystery Wheel, a new interactive rewards experience where players can earn up to $5,000 in free bets.

“We are excited to offer the legendary Hard Rock experience to our mobile sports betting players throughout Indiana and Tennessee,” said Hard Rock Digital executive managing director and CEO Marlon Goldstein. “The successful debut of the Mystery Wheel is the latest example of the unique interactive experiences that can only be found at Hard Rock Sportsbook as well as our commitment to building the most entertaining app in the market.”

With the addition of Indiana and Tennessee, the Hard Rock Sportsbook is now online in six US states after previously going live in Arizona, Virginia, New Jersey and Iowa.

Related Tags
Hard Rock Digital Indiana Sports Betting Tennessee United States
