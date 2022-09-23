Gaming Innovation Group names Ben Clemes as president of GiG North America

Stockholm-listed supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has established a new North American hub to be led by co-founder Ben Clemes, who assumes the position of president of GiG North America.

GiG has been operational in the US since 2018, initially powering the Hard Rock brand in New Jersey, and recently powered the launch of PlayStar in New Jersey, was issued a license in Pennsylvania, and secured a deal with Crab Sports in Maryland, ahead of pending regulation in the state.

GiG has also been developing its new US sports betting platform following the acquisition of Sportnco, which is due to go live in Maryland as soon as regulation allows.

The new hub is expected to be operational during Q2 2023.

“We have strong aspirations for North America as part of our global strategy, and with the integration of Sportnco and completion of our next generation of technology within the platform, the timing is perfect to further establish GiG operationally into the continent to capitalise on each and every opportunity,” said GiG CEO Richard Brown. “With Ben’s long history at GiG, product expertise and local knowledge there is no one better to lead the US team.”

GiG Media chief marketing officer and managing director Jonas Warrer commented: “Expansion into the US with a permanent hub for our operations is the natural development for our business unit, and I’m delighted we are able to take that next step.

"We have enjoyed fantastic growth over the last few years, firmly cementing ourselves as one of the leading marketing and media service providers in our industry and this is an outstanding opportunity for us to build on those successes, establishing a firmer foothold in North America.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Clemes said: “The first decision that I made with GiG was the move from Malta to Marbella to set up a hub to support our growing B2B businesses, and I am very inspired to make this next move to the US to establish GiG further into the North American office.

"The timing is perfect, with the full integration of Sportnco into our next generation of platform technology developed specifically for the North American market. In addition to supporting GiG Media growth with their strategy across the Atlantic. It has been 15 years since I set foot in Europe and I am excited to be moving back to where my gaming career started.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading at NOK22.50 per share in Oslo earlier Friday.