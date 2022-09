DAZN Group is expanding its live sports streaming capabilities with the acquisition of Eleven Group's sports media businesses.

The transaction will enable DAZN to become the broadcaster of top football leagues in Portugal and Belgium, with Eleven’s businesses also complementing DAZN’s existing positions in Italy, DACH and Spain, where DAZN holds top tier domestic football rights.

Eleven also has a presence in Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets, giving DAZN a greater foothold in the region, where [...]