This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

FanDuel opens first UK Collaboration Hub

28th September 2022 8:20 am GMT
FanDuel
Greentube

Leading betting and gaming operator FanDuel has opened the doors of its first UK Collaboration Hub in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The new hub aims to foster cross discipline working and drive project innovation, while bringing FanDuel colleagues closer to those at parent company Flutter Entertainment.

The UK Collaboration Hub is expected to create 250 new engineering jobs to support the development of FanDuel’s mobile sportsbook, casino and racing platforms, as well as work on specialist projects relating to tech, product and UX.

“We believe a collaborative approach is the best way to drive results and truly innovate when it comes to product delivery,” said FanDuel vice president of software engineering Matthew Taylor. “The official launch of our new UK Collaboration Hub today signals an exciting new chapter in the FanDuel story that will proactively bring together the best talent from across the country to innovate and excel in this dedicated creative space.”

Having been originally founded in Scotland in 2009, the opening of the UK Collaboration Hub is the latest investment the company has made in the country, and will accommodate up to 550 people, open to staff across the UK and those visiting from the US.

“The continued boom of the UK and Scottish tech sector is undisputed, and we wanted to create a new world-class environment to match our world-class engineering teams,” continued Taylor. “Investing in our people is key and the Collaboration Hub helps us continue to recruit, develop and support our colleagues as we further grow our UK employee base.”

Related Tags
Casino FanDuel Fantasy Sports Flutter Entertainment iGaming Sports Betting United Kingdom United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Tennessee sports betting margin hits new high in August

PointsBet launches online sportsbook in Louisiana

US operators agree responsible gambling industry benchmark

Michigan online sports betting and iGaming wagers rise 37% in August

Illinois sports betting grows 40% to $516.4m in July

Connecticut sports betting and iGaming handle hits $931.9m in August

Maryland retail sportsbook wagers grow to $18.6m in August

Wyoming sports wagers hit new low in July

West Virginia iGaming wagers grow 81% in August

DraftKings takes over as Indiana’s leading online sportsbook in August

FanDuel and DraftKings drive Iowa online sportsbook growth in August

New York online sportsbooks return to growth in August

Arizona sports wagers surpass $5bn in first year

FanDuel and WNBA agree multi-year partnership renewal

Churchill Downs Incorporated agrees multi-year partnership with FanDuel

Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
SportingTech
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming