FanDuel opens first UK Collaboration Hub

Leading betting and gaming operator FanDuel has opened the doors of its first UK Collaboration Hub in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The new hub aims to foster cross discipline working and drive project innovation, while bringing FanDuel colleagues closer to those at parent company Flutter Entertainment.

The UK Collaboration Hub is expected to create 250 new engineering jobs to support the development of FanDuel’s mobile sportsbook, casino and racing platforms, as well as work on specialist projects relating to tech, product and UX.

“We believe a collaborative approach is the best way to drive results and truly innovate when it comes to product delivery,” said FanDuel vice president of software engineering Matthew Taylor. “The official launch of our new UK Collaboration Hub today signals an exciting new chapter in the FanDuel story that will proactively bring together the best talent from across the country to innovate and excel in this dedicated creative space.”

Having been originally founded in Scotland in 2009, the opening of the UK Collaboration Hub is the latest investment the company has made in the country, and will accommodate up to 550 people, open to staff across the UK and those visiting from the US.

“The continued boom of the UK and Scottish tech sector is undisputed, and we wanted to create a new world-class environment to match our world-class engineering teams,” continued Taylor. “Investing in our people is key and the Collaboration Hub helps us continue to recruit, develop and support our colleagues as we further grow our UK employee base.”