Pragmatic Solutions adds Sportradar sportsbook to iGaming platform

iGaming technology provider Pragmatic Solutions has agreed a deal to integrate Sportradar’s sportsbook and managed trading services with its Player Account Management (PAM) platform.

By combining technologies, Pragmatic Solutions and Sportradar say that the new proposition offers a simple set-up process that benefits from an existing pre-integration to the PAM platform, enabling operators to enter the market more efficiently and rapidly.

The non-exclusive strategic partnership has already resulted in an enhanced range of products being offered to Pragmatic Solutions clients.

“The collaboration between Sportradar and Pragmatic Solutions provides a straightforward solution for any business looking to set up a sportsbook integrated with a Player Account Management system,” said Jacob Lopez Curciel, Sportradar managing director of managed sportsbook services.

“Orako, Sportradar’s sophisticated and flexible, yet turnkey, sportsbook solution allows new market entrants to access a range of services to suit their business needs, increase speed to market and, ultimately, create an immersive environment that helps operators engage the end user, the sports fan.”

Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang commented: “We are very proud to have been selected by Sportradar as a platform technology partner. Sportradar is a globally recognised leader in sports betting and this partnership brings a new and wider range of services and products to our customers. Together our companies have a very strong proposition to succeed in today’s competitive regulated iGaming market.

“This has already been validated by the business that we are winning. We have a great rapport with the team at Sportradar and share a common vision to provide betting and gaming operators with choice, flexibility, quality, and compatibility in procuring a best-of-breed technology stack for their betting and gaming business.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 1.33 per cent lower at $8.17 per share in New York Monday.