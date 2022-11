Las Vegas-based SuperBook Sports has expanded its presence into a sixth US state after going live online in Iowa.

SuperBook has launched its online sportsbook in the Hawkeye State through a partnership with Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, adding to its existing operations in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey and Tennessee.

“We're excited to bring the SuperBook brand and our decades of experience to the state of Iowa,” said SuperBook CEO Mark Lipparelli. “From the Cyclones and Hawkeyes [...]