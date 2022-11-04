This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

William Hill agrees in-stadium betting partnership with Celtic FC

4th November 2022 10:10 am GMT
William Hill
Greentube

888-owned sports betting brand William Hill has been named as the in-stadium betting partner of Scottish football giants Celtic FC.

The new partnership will see William Hill offer betting facilities at Celtic Park for the next two seasons.

“We are delighted to partner up with Celtic at their iconic home and deliver our unrivalled retail betting experience to the Celtic faithful,” said William Hill director of media, sponsorship and UK creative Liam McKee. “It promises to be another exciting season at Paradise, and we are thrilled to be along for the journey.”

Celtic FC commercial director Adrian Filby said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with an industry leader in William Hill. We are certain that supporters who use this service will benefit from an enhanced stadium experience throughout the season.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.26 per cent higher at 98.10 pence per share in London Friday morning.

