Genius Sports agrees player engagement marketing deal with Superbet

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has signed a new personalised marketing and player engagement partnership with Superbet Group.

The partnership will see Genius Sports and Superbet work closely together to plan, build and implement a suite of bespoke new predictor games to engage Superbet customers.

“The vision of Superbet Group is to bring exciting, technology-powered entertainment in sports and gaming to our customers across the world,” said Superbet Group chief revenue officer Adam Shaw. “To deliver on that promise, we have a strategy of consistent investments in developing our own proprietary core technology.

“At the same time, we recognize Genius Sports Limited is the right kind of partner, that can increase the variety of our digital offering and enhance the quality of our customer experience.”

Genius Sports media & engagement managing director Josh Linforth commented: “Our partnership with Superbet Group will set a new standard for collaborating closely with sportsbooks to build games and experiences that truly engage and entertain their customers.

“Together, we’ll devise and build bespoke predictor games and marketing campaigns that will enable Superbet to find out what really resonates with their audience and drive year-round engagement.”

The new marketing agreement runs alongside Genius Sports and Superbet’s official data, trading and live streaming partnership, which has been in place since 2019.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 8.25 per cent higher at $5.12 per share in New York Wednesday, but dropped 1.37 per cent to $5.05 in pre-market trading Thursday.