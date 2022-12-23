Caesars launches Casino Metro retail sportsbook in Puerto Rico

Caesars Sportsbook has opened a new retail sportsbook at Casino Metro, Puerto Rico's largest land-based casino.

The MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook opens with three betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks for customers to place wagers.

The newly renovated space at the San Juan-based venue will also feature more than 25 LED TVs and odds boards, with the expanded casino expected to completed in the second quarter of 2023, adding more than 7,000 square feet to its casino operations.

The partnership also includes plans to launch the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app in Puerto Rico in 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We are proud to launch the ‘MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook’ brand, at Casino Metro, generating more than 30 new jobs for our workforce,” said Casino Metro general manager Ismael Vega. "The foray into the world of sports betting is a natural step for our operation, which has been characterized by constant innovation.

“Due to its complexity, as usual, we were immersed in a process of analysis and preparation to achieve it and we are proud to achieve this alliance with a giant like Caesars.”

After the initial retail launch, MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook plans to expand to other satellite betting locations in local businesses throughout the commonwealth, as permitted by Puerto Rico law.

“As we pursued sports betting in Puerto Rico under its unique framework, we wanted to align with the best possible partner that would provide deep, localized knowledge of the market,” said Caesars Digital president Eric Hession. “We found that partner in Casino Metro, which has a strong brand and customer base in the Puerto Rico market.”

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 5.17 per cent lower at $42.59 per share in New York Thursday.