Gaming Intelligence
Altenar signs Mexican sportsbook deal with Winpot

15th March 2023 10:12 am GMT

Gaming technology supplier Altenar continues to expand its presence in Latin America, agreeing a deal to power a new sportsbook in Mexico for Winpot.

The partnership will see Altenar provide its technology for Winpot’s new online and retail sportsbook, including a wide selection of virtual sports, lottery and quinielas games.

Winpot operates 19 retail gaming locations in Mexico, which will be upgraded with Altenar’s in-house retail terminal system. 

“We are delighted to begin our journey with Winpot, who are undoubtedly one of Mexico’s biggest iGaming companies,” said Altenar account manager Angelos Stravelas. “To extend our footprint within Mexico is a real coup for us and with Winpot having over 15 years’ experience in the region, they will be able to showcase our sportsbook to maximum effect.”

Winpot CEO Yoni Sidi commented: “We are thrilled to announce our latest collaboration with Altenar. By integrating their cutting-edge sportsbook technology with our established casino platform, we are elevating our offerings to provide an exceptional and comprehensive gaming experience for our customers.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to innovation and growth, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.”

Winpot chief operating officer Anuar Haua added: “A successful partnership requires strategic thinking, trust, and the right combination of elements. We're excited to announce our new partnership with Altenar that will bring together the best of both worlds - the expertise of our current casino platform and the dynamic sports betting experience of Altenar.

“With this collaboration, we're confident that we'll hit the jackpot and deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to our customers.”

