New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has expanded its sports betting footprint to New Mexico through a multi-year agreement with the Pueblo of Santa Ana Tribe.

The deal will see IGT replace Elys Game Technology’s USBookmaking subsidiary as the sportsbook provider for the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel in Santa Ana Pueblo.

The supplier will be providing the casino with its IGT PlaySports platform, self-service betting kiosks and trading advisory services.

“IGT offers a scalable and reliable turnkey [...]