IGT expands Iowa presence with new Meskwaki retail sportsbook

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) is powering a new retail sportsbook at the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel in Iowa.

Customers of the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel can now place a range of sports wagers over the counter or via IGT-powered self-service betting kiosks at the venue.

"With the support of the IGT PlaySports team and technology, Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel created a magnificent sportsbook that delivers incremental value to our guests and added excitement and visitation to our property," said Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel general manager Scott Sirois. "IGT has proven its skill and versatility in helping tribal casino across the US build high-performing sportsbooks and we are confident that IGT will aid us in maximizing this opportunity.

"Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel went with an industry leader that would deliver a turnkey solution to expedite, with confidence, the entire implementation, and that is what we received,” he added.

Meskwaki becomes the latest sportsbook to be powered by IGT PlaySports, with over 80 gaming venues across North America now using the supplier's technology.

"It's great to see Meskwaki Bingo Hotel Casino engaging new players and reaping the many benefits of an IGT-powered retail sportsbook," said Joe Asher, IGT president of Sports Betting. “The scalability of IGT's PlaySports solution will enable Meskwaki to evolve its offering in line with player demand and market opportunity, while continuing to provide localized offers, pricing and promotions."

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 3.11 per cent lower at $27.76 per share in New York Tuesday.