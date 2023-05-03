This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar

Highlight Games seals exclusive rights deal with Spain’s LaLiga

3rd May 2023 7:40 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

London-based games developer Highlight Games has acquired the rights to use video footage from Spain’s LaLiga in its gaming products.

The exclusive multi-year deal enables Highlight Games to use LaLiga archive footage in a new suite of officially licensed virtual sports and instant win games.

This will include its flagship Soccerbet virtual sports game and Scratch of the Day instant win game, which will feature official highlights from the best moments of the league with both Spanish and English commentary.

“I’m delighted to announce this transformational deal that will take Highlight Games’ suite of Soccerbet products to the next level,’ said Highlight Games co-CEO Steven Holmes. “The global appeal of LaLiga - one of Europe’s premier football leagues - is undeniable, and I’m confident that the addition of this new product, which will feature football mega stars past and present, will be a fantastic addition to the Highlight Games portfolio of football content.”

The footage will be edited by Highlight Games’ exclusive partner WSC Sports.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Highlight Games and support their development of innovative LaLiga virtual sports games using WSC Sports' AI-powered video solutions,” said WSC Sports co-founder and chief business development officer Aviv Arnon. “This collaboration will enable the creation of engaging and dynamic games featuring some of the most iconic moments and players in LaLiga's history.”

LaLiga executive director Óscar Mayo added: “This agreement is proof of the commitment of LaLiga, Highlight Games and WSC Sports to support growth and transformation of the football ecosystem through innovative video content. Our partners’ expertise will be vital in building fan experiences in different key locations.”

Related Tags
Football Highlight Games iGaming Instant Games LaLiga Spain Virtual Sports
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

VICI Properties revenue soars 111% in first quarter

Kindred Group launches strategic review following Q1 revenue growth

Kindred Group subsidiaries hit with £7.1m Gambling Commission penalty

Record Q4 takes Bragg Gaming’s full year revenue to €84.7m

Jackpocket partners White Hat Gaming for US iGaming launch

Golden Entertainment agrees sale of distributed gaming operations

FanDuel agrees expanded MLB partnership ahead of new season

Gibraltar-licensed iGaming operator agrees £71,000 AML settlement

IGT revenue climbs to $4.2bn in 2022

Racing Post survey highlights negative impact of affordability checks on bettors

Tabcorp profit falls despite first half revenue growth

OpenBet’s London hub recognised as a Great Place to Work

Arizona sports betting handle rises 32% in November

TonyBet.co.uk fined for unfair terms and AML failings

VICI Properties snaps up Canadian casino real estate assets

Coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Playtech
digitain
Jumio
BetConstruct
Sportradar