Highlight Games seals exclusive rights deal with Spain’s LaLiga

London-based games developer Highlight Games has acquired the rights to use video footage from Spain’s LaLiga in its gaming products.

The exclusive multi-year deal enables Highlight Games to use LaLiga archive footage in a new suite of officially licensed virtual sports and instant win games.

This will include its flagship Soccerbet virtual sports game and Scratch of the Day instant win game, which will feature official highlights from the best moments of the league with both Spanish and English commentary.

“I’m delighted to announce this transformational deal that will take Highlight Games’ suite of Soccerbet products to the next level,’ said Highlight Games co-CEO Steven Holmes. “The global appeal of LaLiga - one of Europe’s premier football leagues - is undeniable, and I’m confident that the addition of this new product, which will feature football mega stars past and present, will be a fantastic addition to the Highlight Games portfolio of football content.”

The footage will be edited by Highlight Games’ exclusive partner WSC Sports.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Highlight Games and support their development of innovative LaLiga virtual sports games using WSC Sports' AI-powered video solutions,” said WSC Sports co-founder and chief business development officer Aviv Arnon. “This collaboration will enable the creation of engaging and dynamic games featuring some of the most iconic moments and players in LaLiga's history.”

LaLiga executive director Óscar Mayo added: “This agreement is proof of the commitment of LaLiga, Highlight Games and WSC Sports to support growth and transformation of the football ecosystem through innovative video content. Our partners’ expertise will be vital in building fan experiences in different key locations.”