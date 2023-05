Caesars Entertainment is preparing to enter Kentucky’s regulated sports betting market through partnerships with racetracks Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing.

The agreements give the operator market access to offer legalized mobile sports wagering in Kentucky when the market opens early next year, and include plans to open Central Kentucky’s only brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook locations.

“Keeneland and Red Mile are iconic horse racing venues with an important legacy in the state of Kentucky,” said Caesars Digital [...]