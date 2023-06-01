This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Shape Games enters Puerto Rico with LMG Gaming deal

1st June 2023 1:26 pm GMT
Puerto Rico
Kambi-owned gaming software provider Shape Games has entered into a long-term agreement with Puerto Rican operator LMG Gaming.

Under the multi-year deal, Shape Games will provide its native front-end on top of Kambi’s sportsbook for LMG’s ApuestaPR brand.

"We are very pleased to have sealed this partnership with LMG Gaming, an agreement which sees us continue to build on our commercial momentum as part of the Kambi Group," said Morten Tonnesen, chief commercial officer at Shape Games.

"Having recently signed partnerships with operators including Betsson Group and Wagr, we are excited to work closely with LMG Gaming to help create memorable customer experiences through the delivery of our fully native front-end technology."

LMG Gaming partner Winter Horton added: "After extensive research it was clear that Shape Games was the best-in-class partner for our front end. 

"We are very happy with our partnership and excited to deliver the most feature-rich and easy to use customer interface in the industry to our clients."

The partnership follows a recent agreement between Shape Games and US-facing operator Wagr, which was recently acquired by Yahoo.

