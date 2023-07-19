OpenBet to provide odds and pricing for professional bull riding

Endeavor-owned sports betting solutions provider OpenBet has agreed a deal to provide official pricing and odds on Professional Bull Riders (PBR) events for the first time.

The deal with PBR, which is also owned by Endeavor, will provide new betting opportunities for bull riding fans, beginning with next week’s 2023 PBR Team Series when the bull riding league opens its second season in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

OpenBet will create and distribute odds for PBR events, initially focused on PBR Teams, Unleash The Beast - a nationally-televised event that features the world's top 30 bull riders - and the PBR’s marquee World Finals in Las Vegas.

“We are delighted to work with one of Endeavor’s most exciting sports properties and deliver official pricing and odds for PBR fans, players, and sportsbooks for the first time,” said OpenBet vice president of strategy Don Jaques. “By building official algorithm and data-driven pricing and markets, we will enhance the PBR betting experience, and help drive reach and fan engagement.”

OpenBet has also partnered ALT Sports Data to provide affiliate marketing services for PBR, referring players to regulated sportsbooks.

“PBR betting is now approved in 11 states, providing an untapped betting market for a sport with nonstop excitement and drama,” said PBR chief revenue officer Josh Baker. “Research shows PBR fans are 89 per cent more likely to bet on sports than the general public.

“Until now, those setting the odds for PBR have lacked the complete data and necessary understanding of the sport of Professional Bull Riding. OpenBet and ALT Sports Data solve that challenge, allowing PBR to enter an extremely viable market.”

More than 500 cowboys from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and other countries hold PBR memberships and compete in PBR-sanctioned events.