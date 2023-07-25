IGT agrees Wisconsin retail sportsbook deal with St. Croix Chippewa Indians

International Game Technology (IGT) is expanding its footprint in Wisconsin after agreeing a new retail sportsbook deal with the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

The multi-year agreement will see IGT PlaySports’ technology power retail sports betting across the Tribe’s three casinos in the state - St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake, St. Croix Casino in Danbury, and St Croix Casino in Hertel.

In addition, all three casinos will leverage IGT's trading advisory services and deploy self-service IGT PlaySports QuickBet Kiosks.

“Our agreement with IGT will enable us to wow our guests with localized betting offers and first-rate player experiences at our sportsbooks and grow excitement at The Book and the Red Zone,” said St. Croix Casino general manager Loren Benjamin. “Sports betting has ushered in new energy and visitation to our casinos, and we look forward to elevating and evolving that success with IGT's proven technology and experienced team.”

IGT president of sports betting Joe Asher added: “As a trusted sports betting partner in Wisconsin and beyond, IGT PlaySports looks forward to helping St. Croix Casinos scale their player engagement and sportsbooks' profitability with our technology and services.

“Through our proven PlaySports solution, IGT delivers on what today's sports fans value most in a sportsbook: choice, convenience, and reliable and intuitive technology.”

Wisconsin’s regulated sports betting market opened in November 2021 with the launch of Oneida Nation’s IGT-powered retail and online sports betting offering.

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed marginally higher at $33.01 per share in New York Monday.