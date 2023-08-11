Stats Perform extends Football DataCo rights deal

Sports data and technology provider Stats Perform has extended its ten-year exclusive official rights deal with Football DataCo until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The extended agreement sees Stats Perform continue to collect and distribute event data from the major English and Scottish football leagues.

This includes the rights to distribute Official Player Tracking Data to rights holders of the Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), AI-powered Official Insight Data to broadcasters and media, and Official Player Market Data to licensed sportsbook and daily fantasy operators.

“At Stats Perform we are committed owners of our large, deep Opta football data API. We think carefully about how and what we collect, how we store the data, but more importantly how we distribute and use it to help our customers tell more memorable stories about the on-field action,” said Stats Perform chief commercial officer Alex Rice.

“We continue to develop new statistics like possession value, expected pass completion and momentum that deepen fans’ emotional connections to the teams and players they follow, across all platforms and channels, and make the games matter more.

“We are honoured that our investment in collecting, generating and distributing the fastest, most accurate detailed data with the utmost professionalism has again been recognised by Football DataCo. ”

FDC general manager Adrian Ford added: “It was an easy decision to extend the long-established FDC partnership with Stats Perform.

“The value of data in building trusted fan and bettor experiences continues to grow, and that enhances the reputation of our competitions, wherever they are enjoyed. Opta is a key enabler for all the Leagues’ stakeholders and fans, who want the best data and insights.”

The English and Scottish football official data rights form part of Stats Perform’s extensive official media and betting data portfolio, which also includes major European leagues the Spanish La Liga, French Ligue 1, Italian Serie A, and German Bundesliga.