Fanatics sportsbook launches online in four US states

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has taken its online sportsbook live in four US states after six months of beta testing.

The Fanatics Sportsbook has officially launched online in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee, and includes a range of features such as moneyline bets, spread bets, over-unders, player props, live in-game betting markets, and the popular Same Game Parlays (SGPs).

“After six months of beta testing, we are excited to officially launch the Fanatics Sportsbook product to the public,” said Fanatics Betting and Gaming chief product officer Scot McClintic. “We are laser focused on solving pain points facing customers by offering a faster, easier, and a more rewarding sports betting experience.

“The strategic patience to build a product for the long-term has given us an opportunity to redefine a customer’s expectation of what a sportsbook should be. With the Fanatics Sportsbook product foundation built and wholly owned, customers should expect unparalleled speed of feature improvement, delivery, and innovation.”

The Fanatics Sportsbook also allows players to earn FanCash, which can be converted into Bonus Bets or used to purchase team merchandise via Fanatics.com.

Following Fanatics’ recent acquisition of the US business of PointsBet and its proprietary Banach Technology, the Fanatics Sportsbook will integrate the best parts of the PointsBet tech platform with its sports betting engine.

The Fanatics Sportsbook will also leverage PointsBet’s trading models from Banach Technology in its new risk and trading platform.