Chinook Winds Casino relaunches retail sportsbook in Oregon

Nevada-based sportsbook technology provider Internet Sports International (ISI) is powering a new retail sportsbook for Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Oregon.

Owned by the Siletz Tribe, Chinook Winds is the only oceanfront casino resort in Oregon and reopened its retail sportsbook last week, with a live teller and five new kiosks in the Sports Wager Lounge and across the casino floor.

The sportsbook was previously powered by the Las Vegas Dissemination Company (LVDC) since it first opened four years ago.

“ISI is the perfect partner to help us relaunch our sports wagering offerings at Chinook Winds,” said Chinook Winds Casino Resort operations director Chad McCormick. “Their service, expertise, professionalism, and historical knowledge are unmatched.

“ISI offers a user experience for amateur and professional sports bettors alike, allowing Chinook’s guests to have access to the most user-friendly sports betting experience.”

ISI chief executive Bill Stearns commented: “ISI is a turnkey provider and partner that fully equips local sportsbooks and quickly sets them up for success. Working together with Chinook Winds, we customized our operations and found the perfect solution to help them relaunch sports wagering according to the needs of their casino, their goals, and their guests in a tight window ahead of the lucrative NFL season.

“We are excited for Chinook Winds and their guests and are looking forward to working with their sportsbook for years to come.”

Oregon's sports betting market generated total wagers of $40.4 million in July, an increase of 42 per cent compared to the same period last year.