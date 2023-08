Sports handle in Oregon jumped by 42 per cent to $40.4 million in July, helped by good results from the secondary wagering sports.

Wagering on tennis was up by 60 per cent to $5.1 million and soccer betting was 41 per cent higher at $4.5 million.

Unspecified ‘other’ sports saw handle more than double to $12.9 million, which was this category’s best performance since launch.

Baseball was the largest sport by handle with $15.8 million, which was 39 [...]