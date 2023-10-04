This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Parx Interactive powers latest retail sportsbook in Maryland

4th October 2023 9:59 am GMT
Playtech

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has issued its latest sports wagering facility license to Canton Gaming and its operator partner Parx Interactive.

Following the license approval, a new retail sportsbook has opened at the Greene Turtle restaurant in Towson, becoming the 13th retail wagering location to launch in the state.

Last week, Canton Gaming and Parx successfully completed controlled demonstrations at the Greene Turtle location.

Customers participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured that the sportsbook complied with all required procedures and that its systems functioned properly.

Maryland’s existing licensed sportsbooks collected total wagers of $263.7 million in August, and took the state’s total bets since the start of the year above $2.5 billion.

The state’s 12 mobile sports betting operators brought in $250.4 million in August, while the 12 retail sportsbooks accounted for the remaining $13.4 million.

