Maryland’s sportsbooks generated wagers of $263.7 million in August and took the state’s total bets since the start of the year above $2.5 billion.

Mobile sports betting brought in $250.4 million in August and retail betting accounted for the remaining $13.4 million.

FanDuel led Maryland’s mobile betting with wagers of $104.2 million, giving it a 42 per cent share. DraftKings was in second place with wagers of $91.7 million and a 37 per cent share.

The top three [...]