888 launches safer gambling tool in Italy

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has launched its Control Centre safer gambling product in Italy's regulated iGaming market.

888's Control Centre is a customer-facing interface which provides safer gambling support to players, enabling customers to monitor their gambling activity through real-time data, and to control their activity through a range of different tools including ‘take a break’ restrictions, deposit limits and self-exclusion limits.

Since launching the Control Centre in the UK market towards the end of 2020, 888 has rolled out the feature across additional products and markets, enabling even more 888 customers to make responsible choices about their betting and gaming.

During 2021, 888 saw a 23 per cent increase in the use of safer gambling tools among its customers, with those who use the service 20 per cent more likely to amend their Personal Deposit Limit and 102 per cent more likely to use the ‘take a break’ tool.

The launch of The Control Centre in one of 888’s core markets is in line with the Made to Play Safely pillar of 888's new ESG framework, Made for the Future.

“I am delighted to see The Control Centre rolled out in another of our core markets,” said 888 vice president of customer safety and due diligence Andrew Anthony. “At 888 we recognise the need to use our proprietary technology to protect customers and promote safer play. By giving customers transparent information about their gambling activity in real time, we continue to ensure that safer gambling remains at the heart of the 888 customer experience.

“We are focused on ensuring that our customers are empowered to make safe and responsible decisions about their gambling, and we remain committed to continually investing in our teams and technology to create industry-leading, user-friendly tools that help achieve this. We look forward to introducing The Control Centre across more markets over the coming years.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 1.86 per cent higher at 208.20 pence per share in London earlier Monday.