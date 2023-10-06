Sazka launches OpenBet’s Neccton technology in the Czech Republic

Allwyn Group-owned Czech lottery operator Sazka has enhanced its compliance capabilities through an integration with OpenBet’s Neccton technology.

Sazka has integrated the AI-based solution across its lottery, sportsbook and casino offerings, including Neccton’s responsible gaming, anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud detection service.

It marks the first launch of Neccton’s technology after the company was acquired by OpenBet in June.

“Partnering with Sazka to integrate Neccton’s leading technology across a number of its offerings demonstrates the core reason we expanded our capabilities within the gambling compliance arena,” said OpenBet vice president of corporate development & strategy Jason Ayton. “Operators are keen to extend their resources in this area, and now we have the product suite to cater to those demands following our acquisition of Neccton.

“We are proud to work with WLA members and help them remain compliant, while improving their player experience.”

The launch marks the next chapter of the lottery’s partnership with OpenBet, after its sportsbook arm, Sazkabet, transitioned onto OpenBet’s sports betting technology and services in July 2022.

“Sazka is about fun and responsibility,” said Sazka player protection manager Pavel Gernt. “In addition to complying with all legislation, we also take a number of measures beyond the law. We are dedicated to prevention, early identification of risky players and cooperation with non-profit institutions that are able to lend a helping hand.

“No matter how good the intervention strategies you have in place, you can’t use them if you are blind, therefore we decided to implement Neccton’s compliance toolkit and further improve the quality of detection of players at risk.”