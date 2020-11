New York-listed Bally's Corporation will significantly expand its sports betting and iGaming initiatives through a deal to acquire sportsbook technology platform Bet.Works for $125m.

The acquisition will enable Bally's to become a full-service, vertically integrated sports betting and iGaming company, with Bet.Works' proprietary technology currently live in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana and Colorado.

The Bet.Works acquisition represents the latest step in Bally's long-term growth, development and unification strategy, following the acquisition of a number of land-based casinos, [...]