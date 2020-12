New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Belle of Baton Rouge casino in Louisiana to CQ Holding Company.

Belle of Baton Rouge features a 288-room hotel and gaming facilities hosting more than 700 slots, as well video poker and keno machines.

The venue may also expand into sports betting in future after Louisiana residents voted in favour of legalising the activity at the November elections.

The terms of the sale [...]