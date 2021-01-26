This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Scientific Games

Playtech in talks to sell Finalto financials division

26th January 2021 8:57 am GMT
Finalto
Playtech

London-listed gaming and fintech supplier Playtech is in preliminary talks to sell its financials division to a management consortium.

Playtech said Monday that it is in exclusive talks to sell the Finalto division (formerly TradeTech) to a management consortium backed by Barinboim Group, Leumi Partners, The Phoenix Insurance Company and Menora Mivtachim Insurance.

The consortium is offering up to US$200m in cash, $170m of which would be payable upon completion, with the acquisition including the transfer of approximately $110m in working capital to the new owners.

Playtech cautioned that the discussions are ongoing and may not lead to a final agreement, with a further announcement to be made in due course.

Finalto provides multi-channel trading software, systems and liquidity services as a B2B offering alongside its consumer-facing online trading and investment platform Markets.com.

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.87 per cent lower at 479.40 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Finalto M&A Playtech Tradetech
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Yggdrasil, Green Jade Games and more

Playtech rolls out virtual sports portfolio in Denmark with Danske Spil

Why did Shay Segev quit Entain?

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, GAMING1, Blueprint Gaming and more

Playtech shares hit 52-week high as 2020 adjusted EBITDA tops €300m

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, Habanero, Digitain and more

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Buenos Aires province issues online betting and gaming licenses

Playtech rolls out technology platform in Colombia with Wplay

Playtech expands US offering with new IGT cross-licensing deal

Daring to be different

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Leadership

The magnificent seven

Shay Segev on GVC’s past and Entain’s future

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Skywind
Playtech
Aspire Global
Scientific Games