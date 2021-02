Toronto-based raffle and private lottery solutions provider Ascend Fundraising Solutions has spoken out against London-listed Sportech, accusing the company of failing to engage in discussions regarding a potential acquisition of Sportech’s Bump 50:50 business.

Ascend said Wednesday that it has sought to engage with the board of Sportech on multiple occasions since January 4, including a letter seeking to acquire Bump on January 25 for CAD$10.7m, and a binding offer to acquire the business for $12.5m [...]