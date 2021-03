New York-listed Bally’s Corp. is in pole position to acquire the World Poker Tour (WPT) from Allied Esports Entertainment after submitting a revised offer.

Allied Esports agreed a deal in January to sell the WPT business to Element Partners for a total consideration of $78.3m, with that consideration now trumped by Bally’ latest $90m offer for the business.

Bally’s had submitted a $100m offer in early March to acquire Allied Esports Entertainment, including its eSports and WPT [...]