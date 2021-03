The battle to acquire Allied Esports Entertainment’s World Poker Tour (WPT) business looks set to continue, with the company now supporting a $105m bid for the business by Bally’s Corp.

In January, Allied Esports agreed a deal to sell WPT to investment firm Element Partners for $78.3m, before Bally’s stepped in with a $100m offer to acquire WPT and the eSports business of Allied Esports earlier this month.

That offer was revised by Bally’s to $90m for [...]