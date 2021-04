IMG Arena has expanded its data collection and delivery solutions with the acquisition of Poland-based FlightScope Services.

FlightScope is a specialist in data collection, audio-visual production and tracking technology in golf and tennis, and co-developed IMG Arena’s pioneering data system for the European Tour.

The acquisition will see FlightScope’s services fully incorporated into IMG Arena’s offering under the continued oversight of Jacek Gronek and Wojtek Szumilas, who will join IMG Arena along with approximately 160 employees.

Gronek joins [...]