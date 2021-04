Stockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has entered into an agreement to acquire slots developer Big Time Gaming for a total consideration of up to €450m.

Evolution will pay a total up-front consideration of €220m through a combination of €80m in cash and the remainder in newly issued Evolution shares.

The company will also pay an earn-out based on Big Time Gaming’s EBITDA for the 2022/23 and 2023/24 fiscal years, up to a maximum of €230m, which will [...]