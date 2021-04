Toronto-listed payment provider Nuvei Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire US-facing gaming and sports betting payment technology provider Mazooma in a deal worth up to $315m.

Nuvei will pay an initial $56m to acquire the Toronto-based payment provider, with additional consideration subject to the achievement of specific performance criteria over a maximum 3-year period from the closing date of up to a total maximum consideration of $315m.

Approximately 24 per cent of the consideration [...]