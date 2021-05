Wynn Resorts will spin off its interactive division through a business combination with New York-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I.

Wynn Resorts has entered into a definitive agreement under which Austerlitz I will combine with and rename as Wynn Interactive, with its stock trading under the ticker symbol WBET.

Wynn Interactive offers interactive casino gaming and sports betting to players in the Unites States and United Kingdom under the WynnBET, BetBull and WynnSLOTS [...]