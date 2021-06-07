This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

Bally’s enters 11th US state with Tropicana Evansville acquisition

7th June 2021 8:35 am GMT
Bally's Corp
Playtech

New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally's Corporation has completed its acquisition of Caesars Entertainment’s Tropicana Evansville casino in Indiana.

Following an initial agreement last October, the $140m acquisition expands Bally’s retail and online presence into an eleventh US state.

Bally's has also acquired the unencumbered rights to the Evansville operations' sports betting and iGaming skins, which will provide the company with greater access to the growing Indiana gaming market.

“The Tropicana Evansville acquisition closing marks another major accomplishment in what has already been a truly remarkable year for Bally's,” said Bally's Corporation president and CEO George Papanier.

“As we continue to implement our growth and diversification strategy with precision, we are excited to welcome the Tropicana Evansville into the Bally's family and look forward to the opportunity to provide our first-in-class land-based and interactive entertainment offerings to the Indiana gaming market.”

As part of the transaction, an affiliate of Gaming & Leisure Properties acquired the real estate associated with the Tropicana Evansville casino for $340m, which it is leasing to Bally's for $28m per year, subject to escalation.

GLPI also acquired the real estate associated with Bally's Dover Downs casino for $144m, which it is leasing back to Bally's for $12m per year. Both leases are governed by a master lease agreement with GLPI, which has an initial term of 15 years and includes four and five-year options.

"We are pleased to add these high-quality regional assets to our portfolio, expand our roster of operators, and gain geographic exposure to a new state," said GLPI chairman and CEO Peter Carlino. "Bally’s is one of the nation’s most dynamic regional gaming operators and we look forward to further supporting the execution of their growth plans. In particular, we look forward to adding their Mardi Gras and Golden casinos in Blackhawk, Colorado and their Jumer’s Casino and Hotel in Rock Island, Illinois to our existing master lease as we further expand our partnership."

Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg added: “I want to thank the Team Members of Evansville for all of their hard work and wish them continued success under Bally's leadership."

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NSQ:BALY) closed lower by 2.31 per cent at $55.84 per share in New York Friday, while shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NSQ:CZR) were up 0.98 per cent at $110.64.

Related Tags
Bally's Corporation Caesars Entertainment Casino iGaming Indiana Sports Betting Tropicana Evansville Casino United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

IGT and Bally’s set to increase Rhode Island commitments

Bally’s Corporation completes $125m Bet.Works acquisition

Bally’s Corporation debuts mobile sportsbook In Colorado

New Jersey betting and gaming market tops $350m in April

Acquisitions drive Q1 revenue growth at Bally’s Corp

Bally’s misses out on Virginia casino bid

Borgata takes over as NJ iGaming market leader in March

Bally’s opts for investment in lieu of tangible equity unit offering

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Bally’s announces Q1 revenue growth and $850m fundraising

Bally’s agrees $308m deal to acquire Tropicana Las Vegas

Gamesys and Bally’s boards recommend business combination

Bally’s completes acquisition of Caesars’ MontBleu casino in Nevada

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Bally’s and Gamesys agree possible business combination

Digitain
BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution