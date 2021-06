Sydney-listed betting technology provider BetMakers is looking to further enhance its product offering with the acquisitions of racing data company Form Cruncher and Australian sweepstakes betting platform Swopstakes.

BetMakers has entered into an agreement to acquire the technology platform assets, databases and intellectual property of Form Crunch for an initial cash payment of AUD$1m, alongside a performance-related payment of up to $1m.

