New York-listed sports betting provider Elys Game Technology has entered into an agreement to acquire Nevada-based sports betting technology and consultancy services provider US Bookmaking (USB) in a deal valued at up to $53.8m.

The definitive purchase agreement will see Elys initially pay $12m to acquire US Bookmaking, with the initial consideration payable in an equal mix of cash and shares in Elys.

A further $41.8m would be due to USB’s sellers subject to achieving certain EBITDA [...]