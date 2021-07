New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally’s Corporation has acquired the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP), the longest-running domestic beach volleyball tour in the United States.

The acquisition represents the latest step in the company's recent diversification and will be leveraged by Bally's as a customer acquisition tool to drive traffic to its platforms.

Bally’s has acquired all of AVP’s assets, including trademarks, recurring membership revenue, digital media assets, and all proprietary tournament and league management software.

