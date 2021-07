Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Raketech has agreed to acquire Spanish affiliate marketing company Infinileads for an initial €4.5m.

Raketech will pay the purchase price on a cash and debt free basis in two instalments, €2.5m on closing at the end of July and €2m in January 2022, with an additional earn-out of up to €4m based on certain performance measures over the next 24 month period.

Based in Marbella, Infinileads offers an extensive free-to-play casino game library driving [...]