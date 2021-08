Playtech will seek shareholder approval to proceed with the sale of its Finalto business to a consortium led by Israeli private investment firm Barinboim Group after its board of directors determined that it cannot recommend a rival offer submitted by Gopher Investments.

Playtech delayed its planned general meeting to approve the sale of Finalto to the consortium in July after receiving a non-binding conditional offer from Hong Kong-based Gopher Investment, which holds a 4.97 per cent [...]