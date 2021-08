New York-listed payments provider Paysafe is continuing its Latin American expansion with a definitive agreement to acquire SafetyPay for US$441m in an all-cash transaction.

Founded in 2007, SafetyPay enables eCommerce transactions via a range of open banking and eCash solutions, operating across 11 Latin American countries with additional coverage in Europe.

The agreement strengthens Paysafe's strategic foothold in Latin America following its recently announced deal to acquire Peruvian payments platform PagoEfectivo.

