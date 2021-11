London-listed gaming supplier Playtech could find itself in the middle of another bidding war after confirming that it has received a preliminary approach from shareholder Gopher Investments.

Playtech was approached by Gopher in late October regarding a possible offer for the company, less than one week after Playtech announced a £2.7bn bid by Australian gaming supplier Aristocrat.

This follows the recent bidding war for Playtech’s Finalto financial services division, which saw Gopher swoop in with an improved [...]