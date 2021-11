Stockholm-listed Raketech has announced record results for the third quarter of 2021, while also strengthening its portfolio of US-facing affiliate sites with the acquisition of Baltimore-based ATS Consultants (ATS) for $15.5m.

Raketech will acquire the tipster asset, which provides tailored pre-game insights for sports through its Winnersandwhiners.com, Statsalt.com and Pickpapa.com sites, for $13m in cash and the issuance of new Raketech shares worth $2.5m.

“I am thrilled that we are able to follow up the latest acquisition [...]